Man wanted by U.S. Marshals arrested in Unicoi Co.

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man with an active arrest warrant from the United States Marshals Service was arrested in Unicoi Co. on Nov. 30.

According to a social media post by the Town of Unicoi Police Department, Martin Vanhouten was arrested by Unicoi County police after they executed a search warrant for felony theft charges.

Upon taking Vanhouten into custody the department found out that Vanhouten also had warrants in surrounding counties and a warrant for failure to register as a sex offender from the U.S. Marshals Service, according to police.

Vanhouten was transported to the Unicoi County Detention Facility without issue.