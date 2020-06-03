Boone Police: Man suffers gunshot wound after accidental shooting while in bathroom

BOONE, N.C. (WJHL) – An accidental shooting in Boone, North Carolina led to one person being rushed to the hospital.

According to the Boone Police Department, officers reported to the Lowe’s on Blowing Rock Road after a gun was fired.

Officers say a man was using the restroom at the store when the gun he was legally carrying accidentally fired.

Another man in the restroom suffered what is being called a “non-life threatening” injury and was transported to the Watauga Medical Center.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.