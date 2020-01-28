JCPD: Man steals car at knife-point in Johnson City, abandons car in Greene Co.

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Greeneville police officers arrested a man Monday who, according to Johnson City police, had stolen a vehicle at knife-point in Johnson City.

According to a Johnson City Police Department report, officers responded to McDonald’s on West Market Street for a reported vehicle theft.

Investigators learned that a suspect, later identified as Jonathon W. Maroney, 40, of Greeneville, took the vehicle from the victim at knifepoint.

On January 28, Greeneville officers arrested Jonathon W. Maroney, 40, on charges of public intoxication. He was found near the abandoned car.

According to the report, JCPD issued a warrant for Maroney’s arrest.

Once it is served, Maroney will be transported to the Washington County Detention Center, where he will be held on a $25,000 bond.

Arraignment is set for 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday in Washington County General Sessions Court.