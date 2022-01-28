Man shot by police in Nashville lived, worked in Greene Co.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man who was fatally shot by police in Nashville lived and worked in Greene County and had several prior run-ins with authorities, records show.

Law enforcement officers from several agencies fatally shot Landon Eastep, 37, Thursday afternoon on Interstate 65. Police said when a Tennessee Highway Patrol officer spotted Eastep on the side of the interstate and stopped to offer him a ride, he produced a box cutter. After about 30 minutes of negotiations, officers opened fire when Eastep pulled a metal cylindrical object from his waist.

Body camera video shows Eastep pointing the object at officers before they opened fire.

A records check provided by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation shows that Eastep lived and worked in the Greeneville area at several points in time between 2002 and 2015. It did not list any residences or workplaces after 2015.

It also shows that Eastep had run-ins with authorities in Greeneville, Greene County, Carter, Washington, and Hawkins counties between 2002 and 2018. According to the report, the Metro Nashville Police Department had arrested and charged him with assault in November. Nashville police had also arrested Eastep for misdemeanor assault in July, but the charge was dismissed in November, according to the report.