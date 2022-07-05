WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A man was transported to an area hospital Monday night after an alleged home invasion.

According to Washington County, Virginia Sheriff Blake Andis, officers received a report of a shooting on Route 75 at 9:48 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, an investigation revealed the shooting actually happened on Parks Mill Road.

Andis confirmed to News Channel 11 that the person who was shot is believed to have broken into a home by knocking out one of the small windows in the back door.

The occupants then shot the suspect in the home, the sheriff said.

“Current investigation is preliminary right now; it was a home-invasion type deal,” said Andis.

Andis said it looked like the suspect was shot a couple of times but was unsure of the exact circumstances surrounding the injuries.

He was transported to the Bristol Emergency Medical Center. No further details can be released at this time.

This is a developing story.