Man sentenced to serve 3 years for attempted murder charges after shooting into occupied Norton home

NORTON, Va. (WJHL) – A Lynchburg, Virginia man was sentenced to serve three years in prison after he was found guilty of several charges for a shooting at a Norton home in 2020.

According to a release from the office of Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp, Manuel Sotillo Soto, 27, was convicted Monday on the following charges:

2 counts of attempted murder

Discharge of a firearm at an occupied dwelling

Felony destruction of property

The Wise County Circuit Court sentenced Soto to ten years in prison with seven years suspended. The release states he will serve an active sentence of three years.

Soto’s charges stem from a shooting incident on October 13, 2020 when officers responded to a home on Gardner Hollow Road in the City of Norton.

The release states officers found Soto holding a rifle and “several bullet holes in the side of the residence and within the home.”

“Soto later confessed to law enforcement that he shot into the residence and that he knew people were inside the home during the shooting,” the release reads. “Soto said that he was angry because the residents had disrespected him.”

No one was injured during the shooting, despite the fact people were inside the home.

“It is a miracle that no one was injured during this incident. These crimes are outrageous and conduct like this has no place in our safe community. Virginia Sentencing Guidelines in this case called for a sentence of only seven months to a little more than a year. Today’s sentence is significantly higher in light of the serious nature of the offense. I want to thank the police investigators and prosecutors from my office for their professionalism and hard work in bringing the case to a successful conclusion.” Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp

Soto is being held in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail at Duffield as he awaits transfer to the Virginia Department of Corrections, according to the release.