Man sentenced to life in prison for Washington County, Va. murder

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A man has been sentenced to life in prison in connection with a 2018 murder case in Washington County, Virginia.

Roger Tackett was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison plus three years for first-degree murder, use of a firearm the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Tackett was accused of fatally shooting 46-year-old Bruce Douglas Ferguson in 2018.

He was arrested in Clinchburg, Virginia after a nearly two day-long search by local, state, and federal authorities.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Josh Cumbow, the prosecutor for the case, said in a statement that he was satisfied with the sentence.