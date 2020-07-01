Breaking News
EXCLUSIVE POLL: Diana Harshbarger tops field in GOP Congressional primary race
LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 at 6

Man sentenced to life in prison for Washington County, Va. murder

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:
ROGER TACKETT MUG_1525597155215.jpg.jpg

Roger Tackett

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A man has been sentenced to life in prison in connection with a 2018 murder case in Washington County, Virginia.

Roger Tackett was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison plus three years for first-degree murder, use of a firearm the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Tackett was accused of fatally shooting 46-year-old Bruce Douglas Ferguson in 2018.

He was arrested in Clinchburg, Virginia after a nearly two day-long search by local, state, and federal authorities.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Josh Cumbow, the prosecutor for the case, said in a statement that he was satisfied with the sentence.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss