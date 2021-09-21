Man sentenced to life in prison for fatal 2019 shooting in Sullivan County

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man has been sentenced to life in prison after a Sullivan County, Tennessee jury found him guilty of first-degree murder, among other charges, according to the district attorney’s office.

Daniel Walsh, 33, was found guilty on Monday, Sept. 20.

Walsh’s charges stem from the 2019 shooting death of Joshua Moyers in the 1900 block of Latimer Street in the Bloomingdale community.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office reported that Walsh killed Moyers by shooting him multiple times after finding him with his ex-girlfriend.

Walsh’s convictions include the following:

first-degree murder

felony aggravated murder

attempted first-degree murder

possession of a firearm arm by a convicted felon

possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony

While he received his sentencing for his first-degree murder conviction, Walsh awaits additional sentencing for his four other convictions.

He is scheduled to reappear in Sullivan County Criminal Court on Nov. 12 at 1:30 p.m.