Man sentenced to 8 years following DUI crash that killed ETSU student

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- On Wednesday a man was sentenced to 8 years behind bars after a fatal crash that happened in March of this year.

According to Johnson City Police, William Lawson of Kingsport was driving a Ford F-150 on Interstate 26 when he slammed into the back of a 1997 Honda Civic.

Police said the driver of the civic, 21-year-old Ray Cox, died at the scene after his car was propelled down the interstate and into the center cable barriers.

Police said Cox had slowed down for emergency personnel who were responding to a crash that happened just minutes before.

Lawson was charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of prescription medications.

Lawson was sentenced Wednesday to 8 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide by intoxication, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, and assault.

