Man sentenced to 20 years in 2018 Washington County, Tenn. murder case

Aaron Christopher Story

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man accused of fatally shooting another man in 2018 has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Aaron Christopher Story pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder in Washington County Court. He was originally indicted on first-degree murder.

According to court documents, Story must serve the entire 20-year sentence.

Story was accused of shooting and killing Christopher Scott Connelly, whose body was found partially clothed on the side of a road.

Sheriff Ed Graybeal told News Channel 11 in 2018 that Story admitted to the murder.

