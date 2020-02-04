Man sentenced to 17 years in Elizabethton stabbing case

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man who is accused of stabbing a woman in an Elizabethton parking lot has been sentenced to 17 years in prison.

Gregory Calderon pleaded guilty Tuesday to kidnapping, aggravated assault with a weapon, violating the sexual offender registration act, and theft of property over $1,000.

Investigators accused Calderon of holding a woman against her will and stabbing her in the parking lot of Lowe’s Home Improvement on March 5, 2019.

Elizabethton police say a witness called 911 after hearing the victim screaming from inside a vehicle.