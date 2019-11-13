Man sentenced to 12 years for Norton stabbing

NORTON, Va. (WJHL) — A man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison in connection with a 2018 stabbing.

A judge sentenced Jonathan Eric Smith of Norton to 27 years with 15 years suspended.

Smith pleaded guilty to several charges, including attempted first-degree murder and abduction, in September.

Investigators say he stabbed a woman several times in her chest, back, stomach, and shoulders in August 2018. The victim survived the attack despite receiving life-threatening injuries.

