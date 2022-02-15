Blountville, Tenn. (WJHL) — James Hamm Jr. has served seven years behind bars after getting behind the wheel while drunk in 2014, resulting in a crash that killed local business owner and Tennessee Rep. Mike Locke.

James Hamm

During a parole hearing on Tuesday morning, a Tennessee Department of Corrections (TDOC) commissioner recommended Hamm’s parole on a number of conditions, including drug screenings and continued monitoring.

The recommendation will go before the state’s parole board, with a decision expected within the next seven to 10 days.

If released, Hamm wishes to live with his parents in West Virginia.

Throughout Hamm’s sentence in prison, the family of Locke has continued to petition against his possible parole. Tuesday’s hearing marked Hamm’s fourth parole hearing.