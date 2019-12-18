Man sentenced for 2018 Norton shooting

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A Wise County judge has sentenced the man who pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a 2018 domestic violence shooting in Norton to seven years behind bars.

According to Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp, the judge sentenced Gregory Milam, 49, to 25 years in jail with 18 of those suspended. Milam will served 18 years probation after release. Seven of those years will be under the supervision of the court.

Milam entered a guilty plea under the Alford rule on October 7 to charges of attempted second-degree murder, malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and discharge of a firearm in an occupied dwelling.

An Alford plea is when a defendant proclaims they are innocent but admits the prosecution has enough evidence to prove that they are guilty.

Milam is in the custody of the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail at Duffield.