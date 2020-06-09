1  of  2
Breaking News
TDH: 27,575 cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee Jonesborough man charged with reckless homicide after fatal shooting

Man pleads guilty to charges stemming from 2019 MeadowView shooting

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Deonte Tysheme Bristol_1557837568223.jpg.jpg

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man has pleaded guilty to charges in connection with a 2019 shooting at the MeadowView Conference Resort and Convention Center.

Deonte Bristol pleaded guilty Tuesday to attempted aggravated burglary, attempted aggravated robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, and reckless endangerment.

Bristol is one of three suspects arrested after one person was shot during an attempted robbery at MeadowView. Police called the incident drug-related said the victim received non-life-threatening injuries.

According to court records, the case against Brittany Stafford was dismissed while the case against Matthew Phillips is awaiting trial.

A sentencing date for Deonte Bristol has been set for July 23.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss