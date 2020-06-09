Man pleads guilty to charges stemming from 2019 MeadowView shooting

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man has pleaded guilty to charges in connection with a 2019 shooting at the MeadowView Conference Resort and Convention Center.

Deonte Bristol pleaded guilty Tuesday to attempted aggravated burglary, attempted aggravated robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, and reckless endangerment.

Bristol is one of three suspects arrested after one person was shot during an attempted robbery at MeadowView. Police called the incident drug-related said the victim received non-life-threatening injuries.

According to court records, the case against Brittany Stafford was dismissed while the case against Matthew Phillips is awaiting trial.

A sentencing date for Deonte Bristol has been set for July 23.