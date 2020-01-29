Man pleads guilty to charges in 2015 fatal Greene County crash case

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man pleaded guilty to charges from a 2015 fatal crash case in Greene County.

According to the Greene County Clerk of Court’s Office, Jason Mistele pleaded guilty to two charges in circuit court Wednesday morning.

According to the Greene County District Attorney General’s office, the charges relate to the death of Daniel Trevor Gross and for leading a Greene County deputy on a pursuit.

PREVIOUS STORY: Charges filed in fatal crash on Highway 107 in Greene County

Mistele pleaded guilty to “vehicular homicide due to reckless killing of Daniel Trevor Gross by operating the vehicle in such a manner to create a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury to a person” and evading arrest.

At the time of the incident, Tennessee Highway Patrol reported that Mistele led a deputy down Highway 107 before veering off the right side of the road and hitting a ditch. The vehicle also flipped.

THP at the time stated that Gross was thrown from the vehicle and died.

PREVIOUS STORY: One year later, family still searching for answers after fatal high speed chase crash

For the vehicular homicide charge, he was sentenced to 10 years. According to the district attorney general’s office, 365 days will be spent in the Greene County Jail. The remainder will be through community corrections.

Mistele was sentenced to two years for the evading arrest charge, which will run concurrent to his other sentence. He must serve 30% of that sentence.