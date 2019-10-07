Man pleads guilty to 2018 Norton shooting

NORTON, Va. (WJHL) – A man has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a 2018 domestic violence shooting.

Gregory Ernest Milam, 49 of Norton, entered a guilty plea under the Alford rule on Monday to charges of attempted second-degree murder, malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and discharge of a firearm in an occupied dwelling.

An Alford plea is when a defendant proclaims they are innocent but admits the prosecution has enough evidence to prove that they are guilty.

According to Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp, Milam shot a 41-year-old woman who he was known to live with and took her to the Norton Community Hospital in the early morning hours of March 4, 2018. The woman suffered multiple life-threatening gunshot wounds and was flown to another hospital for treatment.

PREVIOUS: SWVA man faces attempted first-degree murder charge in Sunday morning shooting

Slemp says the victim identified Milam as the person who shot her. When questioned Milam told investigators “I know this looks bad” and “I know the gun is there,” according to Slemp.

Norton police searched Milam’s residence and found a shotgun, ejected shell casing on the floor, and blood in residence and Milam’s vehicle.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for December 18. Milam faces up to 43 years in prison and remains in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail at Duffield.

