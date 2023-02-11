KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man was arrested on Saturday following a multi-jurisdictional pursuit that crossed state lines, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP).

A preliminary report from the THP said a trooper observed an older-model Honda Civic which had recently been reported stolen in Mars Hill, NC traveling on Interstate 26 around mile marker 11.

The trooper attempted a traffic stop and the driver, later identified as Aaron Bailey Johnson, 24, reportedly refused to stop, the report said.

A pursuit then ensued through Washington and Sullivan counties, then into Scott County, Virginia, according to the THP.

Virginia State Police joined the pursuit for a short time until Johnson led the chase back into Tennessee, where he allegedly led officers to his home in Kingsport on Riverside Avenue, the report states.

Aaron Johnson was taken into custody without incident following the pursuit, and he reportedly had numerous active warrants from multiple agencies, the report said.

Johnson faces felony charges by the THP, as well as charges in Sullivan County, Virginia and North Carolina, according to the report.