COEBURN, Va. (WJHL) — Investigators say one person was killed in a house fire near Coeburn.

The fire happened Tuesday at a home in the 3900 block of McReynolds Road.

Virginia State Police said once the fire was extinguished, firefighters located the body of Bruce E. Maines Jr., 65, inside the house.

The remains were taken to the medical examiner in Roanoke for an autopsy.

State police say the fire does not appear to be suspicious in nature at this point in the investigation. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.