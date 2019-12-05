Man involved in reported Russell Co. mass overdose says he believes it was ‘laced weed’

CASTLEWOOD, Va. (WJHL)- One of the five people who reportedly overdosed in Castlewood, Virginia last night is telling his side of the story.

Bobby Mcmurray, 38, says he lives at 496 Buffalo Hollow Road with his mother and 10-year-old daughter.

He said his brother, his brother’s girlfriend, her son and a friend came over to visit Wednesday night.

He said they went outside to smoke weed that he now believes was laced.

He said his mother and daughter were in the bedroom when the other five who smoked began showing symptoms of an overdose. He says his mother called for help.“People started falling down to the floor. Then next thing you know a couple of them is jerking and going on puking,” Mcmurray said. “A couple of them quit breathing they had to put them on life support and stuff.”

He said Narcan was administered and all seven people in the house were taken to the Russell County Hospital as a precaution.

As of this morning, the Russell County Sheriff’s Department said five had been released, one is still in the hospital in stable condition and one is in the ICU.

Mcmurray had just returned from the hospital when he spoke to News Channel 11.

The sheriff’s department is still waiting on blood test results to determine what substance was involved.

