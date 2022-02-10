ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities say the man who was involved in an officer-involved shooting Tuesday in Carter County has died.

In an update Thursday evening, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation identified the man as Daniel Joseph Spisso Jr, 55.

Deputies responded around 9 p.m. Tuesday to a report of shots fired at a home in the 200 block of Garland Road in Roan Mountain.

The TBI said that according to preliminary information, a man began shooting at deputies, which resulted in deputies returning fire. A SWAT team entered the home where they found Spisso, who had a gunshot wound. He was flown to a local hospital.

No deputies were injured during the incident.