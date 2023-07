ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man was taken to a hospital after he was injured while servicing a semi-truck in Unicoi County.

It happened Tuesday night on Interstate 26 west at mile marker 50, according to a report by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The man was underneath the truck when it rolled over him, according to the report. The driver put the truck in reverse to get it off of the man.

The man was flown to Johnson City Medical Center.