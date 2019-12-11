Man injured in Russell County logging accident

LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) — Emergency crews are working to rescue a man who was injured in a logging accident.

Emergency Management Director Jess Powers says it happened near Deer Run Road in a mountainous area.

According to Powers, crews are in the process of rescuing the man. He says the victim will be flown to a hospital with what is believed to be a broken leg.

The Lebanon Volunteer Fire Department and Lebanon Life Saving Crew are responding to the scene.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.