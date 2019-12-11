1  of  3
Closings & Delays
Dickenson County, VA Schools Johnson County, TN Schools Russell County, VA Schools

Man injured in Russell County logging accident

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Russell County

LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) — Emergency crews are working to rescue a man who was injured in a logging accident.

Emergency Management Director Jess Powers says it happened near Deer Run Road in a mountainous area.

According to Powers, crews are in the process of rescuing the man. He says the victim will be flown to a hospital with what is believed to be a broken leg.

The Lebanon Volunteer Fire Department and Lebanon Life Saving Crew are responding to the scene.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss