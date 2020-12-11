UPDATE: Man injured following early-morning, single-vehicle crash Friday

UPDATE: A press release by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office incorrectly stated that the driver had died. The sheriff’s office has issued a correction to its initial release and apologized for the error.
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — One Kingsport man was injured after a single-vehicle crash early Friday morning, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO).
SCSO deputies responded to the scene on the 800 block of Independence Drive at 7:45 a.m.
The driver, Christopher L. Johnson, 56, was transported to an area hospital. The sheriff’s office says he remains hospitalized.
According to the press release, officers determined the crash was caused by the driver losing control of the vehicle, causing him to exit the right side of the roadway before striking a tree, fence and guardrail.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
The sheriff’s office issued this correction to its initial press release:
Earlier this evening, I sent a news release regarding the investigation of a vehicle crash that
occurred this morning on Independence Drive in Kingsport.
The information that I received was not correct. The driver, Christopher L. Johnson, was incorrectly identified as being deceased. Mr. Johnson remains hospitalized receiving care for the injuries sustained in the crash.
My apologies go to Mr. Johnson, his family, and friends regarding this release of misinformation. In all accounts, our agency strives to always have facts correct before information is released to the public.Capt. Andy Seabolt, SCSO