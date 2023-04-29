BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person sustained injuries after a boating accident at South Holston Lake Saturday morning.

According to a release from the TWRA, a man was operating a bass boat that hit a submerged log while traveling at 65 miles per hour and was ejected from the boat.

According to the release, the man was wearing an inflatable life jacket but it did not inflate properly. He was picked up by nearby fishermen and was then air-lifted to the Johnson City Medical Center with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.