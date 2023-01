GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man has sustained minor injuries after he was struck by a train Saturday in Greeneville.

According to a release from the Greeneville Police Department (GPD), a man stepped onto the railroad tracks and was struck by a train near the Hwy 70 Bypass/ West Main Street Intersection.

Police say that the man only sustained minor injuries and refused medical attention from EMS.

An investigation is ongoing.