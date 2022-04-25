BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man accused of strangling his wife with an electrical cord in 2018 faced a jury trial on Monday, according to court officials.

Prosecutors indicted Randall Neece on first-degree murder charges in the death of his 27-year-old wife, Lakeecha Neece.

Investigators accused Neece of killing his wife in their Rock Springs home in January 2018. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office reported that Neece had previously admitted to trying to smother her with a shower curtain before ultimately using the cord of a straightening iron to to strangle her.

No further details have been released in the state of the trial as of Monday.