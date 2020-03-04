Man given life sentence after pleading guilty to killing Boones Creek couple and unborn child

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to killing a Boones Creek couple and their unborn child in 2017.

According to a release from District Attorney General Kenneth Baldwin, Derrick Benjamin Sells, 35, of Fall Branch, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to killing Robert and Kyanna Vaughn in 2017.

PREVIOUS: Man charged in Washington County, TN triple-murder case pleads not guilty

The release says on December 4, 2017, the bodies of the Vaughns were found by a family friend.

Kyanna had been pregnant at the time.

PREVIOUS: D.A. wants to see truth in sentencing following Washington Co. triple homicide

The Vaughns had two minor children who were found unharmed inside the residence.

Sells must serve a minimum of 51 years before he can appear before the parole board.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss