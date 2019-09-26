Breaking News
Man found not guilty in 2016 fatal Johnson City shooting
Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Michael Young (2)_110544

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man accused of shooting and killing another man at a Johnson City intersection in 2016 has been found not guilty.

A jury returned a verdict of not guilty on Thursday in the trial of Michael Young.

Young was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, manslaughter, homicide, and criminally negligent homicide.

PREVIOUS: “That’s the day my father was murdered.” Son testifies at trial of man accused of killing his father

Prosecutors accused Young of shooting Jose Mijares to death at the intersection of Lambeth Drive and North Roan Street on February 13, 2016.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

