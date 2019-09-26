Man found not guilty in 2016 fatal Johnson City shooting

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man accused of shooting and killing another man at a Johnson City intersection in 2016 has been found not guilty.

A jury returned a verdict of not guilty on Thursday in the trial of Michael Young.

Young was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, manslaughter, homicide, and criminally negligent homicide.

PREVIOUS: “That’s the day my father was murdered.” Son testifies at trial of man accused of killing his father

Prosecutors accused Young of shooting Jose Mijares to death at the intersection of Lambeth Drive and North Roan Street on February 13, 2016.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.