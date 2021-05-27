Man found guilty of reckless homicide in 2008 Greene County case

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Greene County jury has convicted a man who was accused of killing his live-in girlfriend.

Henry Ronnie Martin was found guilty of reckless homicide, aggravated assault, and tampering with evidence related to the 2008 death of June Marlene Carter. He was originally charged with second-degree murder.

According to court records, Martin killed Carter “by inflicting blunt force trauma to her head.”

Martin was arrested in 2019.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for June 30.