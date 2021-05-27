Man found guilty of reckless homicide in 2008 Greene County case

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Henry Martin

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Greene County jury has convicted a man who was accused of killing his live-in girlfriend.

Henry Ronnie Martin was found guilty of reckless homicide, aggravated assault, and tampering with evidence related to the 2008 death of June Marlene Carter. He was originally charged with second-degree murder.

According to court records, Martin killed Carter “by inflicting blunt force trauma to her head.”

Martin was arrested in 2019.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for June 30.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss