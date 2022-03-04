JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man has been found guilty of first-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder in a fatal shooting that occurred in Johnson City in 2015.

According to a release from the First Judicial District of Tennessee, Denver Smith, 29, was found guilty in the shooting death of Tiaria Miller. Smith’s attempted murder charge stems from the shooting of Chelsea Isbell.

In addition, Smith was found guilty of attempting to carjack Chelsey Scott on the same night as the shootings.

The release states Smith is scheduled to be sentenced on May 9 and faces a possible sentence of life in prison for the charge of first-degree murder. He also faces an additional eight to twelve years for the attempted second-degree murder charge and another three to six years for the attempted carjacking.

Court documents state that on the afternoon of Nov. 13, 2015, officers with the Johnson City Police Department responded to shots fired around Garden Drive and Belmont Street. Upon their arrival, they saw a man, later identified as Smith, running on West Market Street.

Smith pulled a handgun from inside his jacket and tossed it on the ground, according to court documents. He then got on his knees and held his hands in the air.

The JCPD found out soon after that a woman, identified as Isbell, had been shot in the face on John Exum Parkway outside of an apartment complex. A witness told investigators that the two had been arguing before Smith shot her. Isbell survived the ordeal and was treated at the Johnson City Medical Center (JCMC).

According to court documents, Smith shot at a car on John Exum Parkway after he shot Isbell. The vehicle was driven by Scott, who reportedly had to swerve to avoid Smith as he was running back and forth in the road. Smith reported fired several times into Scott’s vehicle.

Two of those shots hit a passenger, 19-year-old Tiaria Miller. Miller was shot in the left arm and left side. The release states that though Miller was transported to the JCMC, she died later due to her injuries.

The JCPD reported that Smith admitted to shooting Isbell and that he had tried to stop a vehicle on John Exum Parkway so he could get away. When no cars would stop, he shot at the one with Scott and Miller inside.

Smith was wanted out of Greene County at the time of the shootings for theft of property.

“The progress of the homicide case had been delayed due to federal prosecutors convicting Smith of a methamphetamine conspiracy charge following the killing,” the release states.

Smith’s legal counsel claimed a defense of insanity during the trial based on opinions from mental health professionals in Middle Tennessee. However, the jury rejected Smith’s insanity defense with its guilty verdict.