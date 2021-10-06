Man facing attempted capital murder charges after arming, barricading self in house

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) —The Abingdon Police Department (APD) charged a man who was wanted for probation violations with attempted capital murder after he barricaded himself in a residence while armed early Wednesday morning.

A release from APD said that officers arrived at the home on Nicholas Street at 2:54 a.m., where they discovered that Joseph Michael Widener was refusing to come out.

After several hours of negotiating, officers requested help from the Washington County, Virginia SRT, who were able to enter the barricaded room and arrest Widener with no serious injuries, the release said.

In addition to probation violation charges, Widener now faces an attempted capital murder charge as well, according to police.

Assisting agencies included the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police and the Washington County Lifesaving Crew.

No other details have been released at this time.