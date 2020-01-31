Man faces 21+ years in prison, deportation for meth distribution and money laundering

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man was sentenced to more than two decades in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and money laundering.

A federal judge in Greeneville sentenced Juan Moreno-Pantiga, 30 of Bulls Gap, to 262 months in prison. He will also be deported to Mexico after completing his sentence.

Moreno-Pantiga pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Investigators say he operated a used car lot where he and his associates sold meth and laundered drug money. Authorities raided a stash house owned by Moreno-Pantiga and found more than three kilograms of meth, 450 grams of cocaine, 41 kilograms of marijuana, and five firearms.

Investigators say he admitted to being part of a network responsible for trafficking meth supplied by transnational criminal organizations.

Moreno-Pantiga was indicted along with 23 others who also pleaded guilty.

The investigation involved multiple agencies, including the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, Greeneville Police Department, Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Tusculum Police Department, Baileyton Police Department, Elizabethton Police Department, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, as well as the DEA, ATF, and FBI.