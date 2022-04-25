BLAND, Va. (WJHL) — A single-vehicle accident Saturday night left one man dead, according to Virginia State Police (VSP).

A release from the VSP revealed that a 2016 Chevrolet Trax was traveling west on Route 42 (East Bluegrass Trail) before running off the left side of the road, hitting an embankment, crashing through a fence and overturning several times. Police responded to the scene near Bland Farm Road at 5:47 p.m.

The driver, identified as Terence A. Sayles, 40, was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the release, and he was ejected from the vehicle during the crash. Sayles was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation, and no further details were released.