ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man died from injuries sustained after a crash in Elizabethton on Wednesday.

According to the Elizabethton Police Department (EPD), officers and the Carter County EMS (CCEMS) responded to a motor vehicle crash on Mary Patton Highway at the intersection of Gap Creek Road at 12:30 p.m.

Carter County 911 advised responders that a vehicle had collided with a motorcycle in the intersection. CCEMS transported the injured motorcycle driver to Sycamore Shoals hospital where he was pronounced dead from injuries sustained in the crash.

An investigation by officers found that a gray 2016 Chevrolet Suburban had attempted to turn left from the southbound lane of Mary Patton Highway onto Gap Creek Road. The Suburban then reportedly traveled into the path of a black 2003 Harley Davidson Ultra Classic, ridden by Jason Veitch, 40, of Elizabethton, which was traveling northbound on Mary Patton Highway.

After the impact of the crash, the motorcycle and driver, Veitch, departed from the area of impact and collided with a guardrail. Debris from the collision at the intersection struck a 2013 Toyota Tacoma, which was stopped at a stop sign on Gap Creek Road.

The investigation remains ongoing.