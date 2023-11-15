JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) is investigating after a crash on Interstate 26 West Tuesday.

According to a release from the JCPD, the crash occurred near mile marker 17 at 2:37 p.m. The crash came after a portion of I-26 had been closed for hours following a separate crash.

The JCPD reports Darrell Clark and some of his family members were working on his disabled Ford F-150 pickup truck on the shoulder of the interstate when a Mazda 3 heading west hit the truck and Clark.

Clark died at the scene due to his injuries, police stated Wednesday.

No other injuries were reported, and the crash remains under investigation.