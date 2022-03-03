DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A man was killed in a logging accident in Dickenson County Thursday morning, according to Sheriff Jeremy Fleming.

Fleming told News Channel 11 that around 10:30 a.m. first responders were called to the scene about a half-mile off of The Lake Road in a wooded area. The 911 caller said a man had been pinned under a log.

According to Fleming, who was first on the scene, the man was dead when first responders arrived.

The deceased logger was identified as Jerry Russel Coleman, 64, of Richlands, Virginia.

Fleming said the other man Coleman was with was not injured in the incident.