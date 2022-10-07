Narcan was administered to three overdose victims in Johnson City, Tenn. early Oct. 7, but one did not survive. (WJHL photo)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Three people overdosed at a Johnson City home and one of them, a 49-year-old man, died early Friday according to a police report.

An officer from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) responded to a call at 2:44 a.m. from a home on Franklin Street, which is near the Tree Streets neighborhood in south Johnson City. The officer reportedly found a woman unresponsive in the home’s bathroom, and two men also unresponsive just outside the bathroom door.

According to a police report, one of the men was lying on the other, face down.

The Johnson City Fire Department and EMS arrived shortly after the officer and administered Narcan to all three victims. Narcan is an opioid antagonist that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, though depending on the amount of drugs involved and timing, it doesn’t always work.

All three victims were taken to Johnson City Medical Center (JCMC), and a detective from JCPD also came to the home. While officers were still at the house, they learned that one of the men had died at the hospital, while the other man and the woman were in stable condition.

The woman who called 911 and had not overdosed was taken to JCPD headquarters.

Police collected evidence and took it to JCPD headquarters, and the case remained under investigation as of early Friday afternoon. The report lists methamphetamine, but a number of overdoses locally and nationwide that involve methamphetamine have been found that it was in combination with fentanyl, a powerful opioid that’s 100 times stronger than morphine.