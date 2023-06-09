SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fatal Scott County crash that left a Marion man dead.

The VSP reported that on May 30 at 3:50 p.m., a 1999 Toyota 4Runner was traveling west on Route 713 when it allegedly ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, ran off the left side, struck a fence, overturned and struck a utility pole.

The driver, identified by the VSP as Jason E. Burchfield, 21, of Marion, Virginia, was taken to the Johnson City Medical Center for treatment where he later died on June 4 due to injuries, according to the release.

Three other passengers were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of ‘serious injuries.’ According to VSP, Burchfield and the passengers weren’t wearing seatbelts.

The crash remains under investigation.