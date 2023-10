BRISTOL, Virginia (WJHL) — One man is in critical condition after an overnight shooting on Olen Street in Bristol, Virginia.

According to the Bristol, Virginia Police Department, a man was taken to the Johnson City Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the back. As of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, the man is reportedly in critical condition.

Police confirmed to News Channel 11 that one person has been detained for questioning, but no charges have been placed.

No further information was released.