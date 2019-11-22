Man convicted for possession of meth in Johnson City hotel

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man has been convicted by a Washington County jury for possessing 21.05 grams of methamphetamine for resale.

According to a release from District Attorney General Ken Baldwin, Javier Cisneros Perez was convicted on November 21.

Perez was arrested after an investigation by the Johnson City Police Department.

Officers were informed about a possible attempted robbery at the Quality Inn on South Road Street.

The release says when officers arrived, they spoke with Perez, who told them someone was trying to enter his room and rob him.

While investigating, officers found a white substance in the room.

The substance was sent to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and confirmed to be methamphetamine.

Perez is scheduled to be sentenced at a later date and could face eight to twelve years in jail.