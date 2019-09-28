Man convicted after 1994 attempted bombing of Bristol Compressors to be released

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A Cleveland, Virginia man convicted in 1995 for trying to blow up a bristol business soon will be released from prison.

U.S. Attorney Thomas T. Cullen is alerting people who worked at the business when the attempted bombing happened.

Ricky Lee Vance was sentenced to sixty years in prison after he planted an explosive near the employee entrance of Bristol Compressors back in 1994.

The device did not detonate and was destroyed by police.

Earlier this year, the United States Supreme Court ruled that one of the charges Vance was convicted of was unconstitutionally vague.

Now Vance is expected to be released from federal prison in South Carolina in December.