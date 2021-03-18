Man charged with vehicular homicide after fatal crash in Carter County

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man has been charged in connection with a fatal crash that happened Wednesday night in Carter County.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says the crash happened before 9 p.m. on US Highway 19E at Buck Creek Road.

According to state troopers, a 2006 Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling north on US 19E when it crossed the center turn lane, traveled into the southbound lane, and struck a 2001 Ford Focus in the driver’s area.

The driver of the Ford, identified as Kevin Whitehead, 51 of Roan Mountain, died at the scene, according to state troopers.

The highway patrol says the driver of the Dodge, Jerry Stout, 67 of Roan Mountain, who was not injured, was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication.