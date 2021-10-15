Man charged with tampering with evidence in downtown Johnson City shooting investigation

Police on scene of shooting at Tipton Street Pub in Downtown Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man has been charged with tampering with evidence in connection to Friday morning’s fatal shooting at a downtown Johnson City bar.

The Johnson City Police Department announced Friday evening that officers arrested Demarquiste’ Fugh of Johnson City after investigators determined that he had removed evidence from the crime scene.

Fugh was arrested and taken to the Washington County Detention Center where he is being held on a $25,000 bond, according to police. He is scheduled to appear in Washington County General Sessions Court on Monday.

The shooting happened around 1:50 a.m. at 110 Tipton Street. The police department has charged Jonathan Samuel Love Hall Murphy with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone who was at the bar and has information on the shooting to contact the police department at 423-434-6166. Anonymous tips can be sent by calling Crimestoppers at 423-434-6158.