Man charged with murder for Sullivan County overdose death

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man is facing murder and other charges in connection with a 2020 overdose death in Sullivan County.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a Sullivan County grand jury has indicted Anthony Lateze Robinson, 34 of Bristol, Virginia, on one count of second-degree murder and two counts of sale and delivery of fentanyl.

The indictment is the result of an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office into the overdose death of Christopher Robin Hurley, who collapsed while at work in Piney Flats in August last year. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy revealed that Hurley died from fentanyl toxicity.

According to the TBI, the investigation further revealed that Robinson was the person who provided fentanyl to Hurley.

Robinson was arrested Tuesday by Bristol, Virginia police. He will be extradited to Tennessee.