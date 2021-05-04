Man charged with arson in 2019 Greeneville apartment building fire

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Greeneville man is facing charges in connection with an apartment fire that happened in November 2019.

A grand jury returned an indictment Monday charging Brian Wesley Manuel, 51, with two counts of aggravated arson.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a joint investigation with the Greeneville police and fire departments determined that Manuel intentionally set a fire at an apartment building in the 200 block of West Sevier Heights on Nov. 10, 2019. Manuel was a resident of the apartment building.

Authorities arrested Manuel on Tuesday and took him to the Greene County Jail where he was booked on a $150,000 bond.