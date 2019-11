HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office has charged a man with aggravated rape and kidnapping.

According to deputies, William Swafford was arrested Saturday after an investigation by their office.

Deputies responded to a home on White Pine Road after the call of a reported rape.

According to investigators, a 27-year-old woman says Swafford assaulted her after meeting him at a bar on Friday.

He remains in jail Sunday morning.