Man charged with aggravated assault after altercation with neighbor causes broken nose, concussion

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man was charged Friday night after police say an altercation with his neighbor led to the neighbor having a concussion and broken nose.

Kenneth Richards, 56, was charged with aggravated assault after Johnson City Police responded to a report of a fight at the suspects residence.

“Investigation concluded that Mr. Richards had been in an altercation with a neighbor, and during this he had struck the neighbor, causing a broken nose and concussion,” the police report stated.

Richards is being held in the Washington County Detention Center lieu of a $10,000 bond awaiting arraignment in Washington County General Sessions Court on Monday at 1:30 p.m.