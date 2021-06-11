Man charged with abduction after woman found bound in Abingdon apartment

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A man is facing charges after authorities say a woman was found bound with duct tape inside an Abingdon apartment Friday.

Jeffrey Hugh Curtis, 60, was arrested on charges of abduction, domestic assault, interfering with a 911 call, and two outstanding warrants for failure to appear.

A Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to an apartment at 25000 Lee Highway to check on a woman’s welfare. At the scene, a neighbor told the deputy about sounds coming from an apartment and that he believed a female was in danger.

The sheriff’s office says when no one answered the door, the deputy forced his way into the apartment where he found Curtis in the living room area. A woman was found on the floor of the bathroom bound with duct tape around her head, wrist, and ankles.

The woman was taken to a hospital where she is still being treated according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators say the victim’s cell phone had been disabled so that she could not call for help.

“The actions of the neighbor calling 911, and the quick actions of Deputy Couch quite possibly may have saved the life of the victim,” the sheriff’s said in a statement. “The neighbor also stood by outside the apartment to prevent escape of the suspect while Deputy Couch confronted the situation inside before back up arrived.”

Curtis is being held without bond in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail at Abingdon.