Man charged in relation to hit and run involving 18-year-old Daniel Boone graduate, documents say

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Roan Mountain man has been charged after allegedly hitting an 18-year-old and leaving the scene.

According to court documents, John McCoury, 67, is charged with reckless endangerment/aggravated assault and leaving the scene of an accident with injury or death.

An affidavit says law enforcement officers responded to the scene of a hit and run involving a bicyclist on Gap Creek Road on November 9.

Bystanders on scene were giving aid to the 18-year-old bicyclist, who identified himself as Mason Lewis. Lewis was conscious and said he was experiencing pain in his left arm, leg and hip.

Lewis said he had been riding his bike north on Gap Creek Road when he was hit on the side by a passing vehicle, which knocked him to the ground on the side of the road.

The affidavit says Lewis was treated and transported to the hospital.

A witness reportedly said he had seen a “white transit van driven by an older white male” hit Lewis.

Investigators found debris on the side of the road and reported that the van may have lost its side mirror during the incident.

Court documents say investigators received a text on November 11, saying that the van used may have been identified. The tipper said her husband ran a towing business that had been called to removed a damaged vehicle that matched the description of the van.

The vehicle had been towed to Grindstaff Ford for repairs, where investigators checked it. The white Ford Econoline F-350 was missing the passenger side mirror and had a broken headlight and turn signal.

On November 16, court documents say investigators spoke with the manager of the Waters of Roan Highlands, who identified McCoury as the driver of the vehicle. The manager said McCoury had said he did not know what he had hit.

Investigators spoke to McCoury at 7 p.m. that night via cellphone.

McCoury reportedly said he had been driving the van the night of the incident but did not remember hitting anything.

Court documents say McCoury said the van had begun misfiring at the top of the hill on Gap Creek Road just past the scene of the hit and run, so he called for a tow service.

Documents say McCoury was served his warrant on Wednesday, November 18.

McCoury’s bail was set at $11,000. He was given a court date of December 4 in Carter County General Sessions Court.